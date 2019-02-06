2 victims of Oceanside fatal crash identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Authorities on Wednesday, identified two of the women who were killed in a two-car crash in Oceanside on Tuesday.

The medical examiner identified the deceased as 40-year-old Petra Arango and 74-year-old Rufina Rodriguez; both were residents of Oceanside.

Arango was taken to Tri-City Medical Center following the collision and despite life-saving efforts was pronounced dead. Rodriguez was found dead at the scene.

A third female who also died at the scene has not been identified.

The crash also left three other people injured - including a 13-year-old girl; they had been riding together with the other victims in a sedan that was involved in a broadside crash with a truck at the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and South Coast Highway.

None of the women who died in the wreck was wearing a seat belt when the vehicles collided, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's

Office.

Police later determined the truck ran a red light at the intersection of the two roads and that the sedan had a green light.

The 19-year-old driver of the truck stayed at the scene to speak with investigators. He was later identified as Mason Fish; he was evaluated by medics and released. He was then evaluated by officers and later arrested on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a controlled substance."

Authorities declined to specify what kind of drug Fish allegedly had in his system at the time of the deadly crash.

The suspect was booked into county jail in Vista on three counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI resulting in bodily injury, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of an undisclosed type of controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of $602,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

