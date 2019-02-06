2 victims of Oceanside fatal crash identified

Authorities on Wednesday, identified two of the women who were killed in a two-car crash in Oceanside on Tuesday.
A civil case regarding the death of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau, whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion more than seven years ago, was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday.
A Good Samaritan was fatally injured Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in an attempt to avoid oncoming vehicles after getting out of his car to help a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley, authorities said.
A gas explosion in a San Francisco neighborhood shot flames into the air Wednesday and was burning five buildings as utility crews scrambled to shut off the flow of gas more than two hours after the blaze began.
A 92-year-old man who shot his son in the head as he slept in his father's Old Town residence pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and is expected to avoid prison time.
A local family lost their entire life savings to scammers while they were in the process of buying a home after they unknowingly wired their money to a fraudulent escrow account.
A unique adults-only Valentine’s Day event will take place this Friday at the San Diego Natural History Museum - also known as The Nat.
Lab-confirmed flu cases in San Diego County increased by roughly 25 percent last week, but there were no influenza-related deaths in the region for the second consecutive week, county health officials announced Wednesday.
Intermittent partial closures are currently in place along Genesee Avenue in support of Trolley bridge construction.
A golden retriever was reunited with her owner Wednesday morning after the dog fell into a sinkhole on a Rancho Penasquitos road, according to the San Diego Humane Society.