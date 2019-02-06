Victims of Oceanside triple-fatal crash identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Authorities on Wednesday, identified the three women who were killed in a two-car crash in Oceanside on Tuesday; meanwhile one driver involved remained behind bars after being arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of a controlled substance

The medical examiner identified the deceased as 74-year-old Rufina Rodriguez of Oceanside and her two adult daughters 40-year-old Petra Arango also of Oceanside and Eloina Arango of Mexico. The women were travelling in a sedan with three other family members who were also injured in the crash.

Petra Arango was taken to Tri-City Medical Center after being ejected from the car during the collision; despite life-saving efforts she was pronounced dead. Rodriguez and Eloina Arango were found dead at the scene.

Petra's 13-year-old daughter was also was also ejected from the car.

The family had been traveling together with the four females in the back seat when they were involved in a broadside crash with a truck at the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and South Coast Highway.

The two men in the front seats of the Mazda -- 82-year-old Aquilino Arango Ojeda of Fallbrook and 43-year-old Rey David Velasco Herrera of Oceanside - wound up trapped in the wreckage. After firefighters freed them, they were taken to trauma centers for treatment of moderately serious injuries.

Police later determined the truck driven by 19-year-old Mason Fish ran a red light at the intersection of the two roads and that the sedan had a green light.

Fish was evaluated by medics at the scene and released. He was then evaluated by officers and later arrested on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a controlled substance."

Authorities declined to specify what kind of drug Fish allegedly had in his system at the time of the deadly crash.

The suspect was booked into county jail in Vista on three counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI resulting in bodily injury, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of an undisclosed type of controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of $602,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Aquilino Arango -- the teen-ager's grandfather and Rufina Arango's husband -- had been released from medical care, as had his granddaughter. Herrera, who was believed to be the girl's father, remained hospitalized.



It appeared that none of the family members were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, Sgt. Rick Davis said.

