Use the city's "Get It Done" app to report pothole problems from recent storms

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A pothole here, a pot hole there, potholes everywhere! From the South Bay to North County, post-rain potholes seem to be popping up around San Diego.
The message to the city? Fix the potholes.
The City of San Diego said it has repaired over 30,000 pot holes in the last fiscal year. City crews said they can't fix a pothole if they don't know it's there so they are encouraging the public to report them on their "Get It Done" app.
The app is free to download and user friendly. Users can hit the new report section and the pot hole report option is at the top of the list. Users can even upload a photo of the pothole and with your phone's location setting activated, the app will automatically fill in the general location of the pothole you photographed.
Once submitted, the report will be logged, and the repair process can be monitored.
The city said the turnaround time is quick – around three days.
According to the city, some roads may tend to be worse than others because of what is underneath them. Some roads were built on solid foundations while others, especially those built decades ago, simply cover a clay like substance that gives way a lot quicker.
Improvements in engineering should prevent that from happening in the future, but fixing the old problems is still a long road.
For more information about the city's "Get It Done" app visit the following link: www.sandiego.gov/get-it-done
RELATED COVERAGE
A pothole here, a pot ole there, potholes everywhere. From the South Bay to North County, post-rain potholes seem to be everywhere.
A Good Samaritan was fatally injured Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in an attempt to avoid oncoming vehicles after getting out of his car to help a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley, authorities said. He was later identified as 48-year-old Robert Verlin Bruno Jr. of Jacumba.
A Good Samaritan was fatally injured Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in an attempt to avoid oncoming vehicles after getting out of his car to help a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley, authorities said. He was later identified as 48-year-old Robert Verlin Bruno Jr. of Jacumba.
Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team mangers who hit the big shot.
The fiancée of a Good Samaritan who died Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in Pine Valley spoke with News 8 following the tragedy.
Authorities on Wednesday, identified the three women who were killed in a two-car crash in Oceanside on Tuesday; meanwhile one driver involved remained behind bars after being arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of a controlled substance
A civil case regarding the death of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau, whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion more than seven years ago, was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday.
A professional photographer drugged and sexually assaulted young models or aspiring models he worked with in Oregon and California, federal and state authorities said Wednesday.
A gas explosion in a San Francisco neighborhood shot flames into the air Wednesday and was burning five buildings as utility crews scrambled to shut off the flow of gas more than two hours after the blaze began.
A 92-year-old man who shot his son in the head as he slept in his father's Old Town residence pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and is expected to avoid prison time.