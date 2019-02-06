Team managers at Torrey Pines hit big shots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team managers who hit the big shot.

When it comes to the Torrey Pines High School basketball team, no one works harder than the two team managers, Blake Turner and Michael Smith.

When Turner is not filling the water bottles, he is doing the laundry. When Smith is not gathering balls, he is sweeping the court.

Coach John Olive said it is tradition that when team managers are seniors, they get their shot to take one. After practicing on the sidelines for years, the coach called their numbers.

Turner and Smith will get one more chance to suit up and repeat the magic on Senior Night.