Brrr! Freezing temperatures on tap for San Diego region overnight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - You might want to break out that down comforter and a few extra logs for the fireplace.

A cold snap gripping the San Diego area will reach its zenith Wednesday night, bringing near- to below-freezing temperatures some low-lying inland locales, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a freeze warning effective from 10 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory indicates a likelihood of temperatures dropping to the mid-20s to low-30s across local inland-valley communities, including parts of El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos and Santee.

The most frigid conditions are probable in the lowest valleys, such as those in Ramona and the San Pasqual Valley, meteorologists advised.

The chill will be extreme enough to kill some crops and other sensitive outdoor plants, according to the weather service.

The nippy conditions led to a temperature record in the county today. In Alpine, the high temperature reached a mere 50 degrees, beating the prior Feb. 6 low-maximum milestone of 51 degrees, set in 1989.

In Ramona, the mercury only made it to the 51 mark this afternoon, tying the existing record for the date, also logged 30 years ago.