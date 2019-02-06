Your Stories Investigation: Concerns over Sunset Cliffs restoration

A plan to restore Sunset Cliffs to its natural beauty appears to be doing more harm than good, according to some. Crews are removing non-native plants and replacing them with native ones, but residents tell News 8 the herbicides being used are actually hurting the environment.
Many people feel powerless and alone, with nowhere to turn. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, you can have a mental health crisis, but you don’t have to be alone.
News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska is nothing short of a living miracle. On February 10, 2015, he was ambushed outside his home shot six times and survived. Please join Kyle and the KFMB Stations and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as we honor those who helped save his life and unite to help save others through the gift of blood.
All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.
George Lopez is an actor, a comedian and now he’s out to find the world’s most amazing dog on a new show.
Maybe the key to good health is living the life of a “spartan.” In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Oceanside man Guy Boyd who survived the widowmaker heart attack.
Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home. Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.
One reason – and for some people the only reason – to watch the Super Bowl is for the commercials. A Microsoft ad for a new video game controller that aired Sunday captured hearts across the country – and has a special meaning here in San Diego as a local boy starred in the spot.
Chronic pain is the most common reason people give when they enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs. That's followed by stiffness from multiple sclerosis and chemotherapy-related nausea, according to an analysis of 15 states published Monday in the journal Health Affairs.
Around 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 without prevention or a cure.