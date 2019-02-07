AAA: Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 percent

Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers still have not received their back pay or have only gotten a fraction of what they are owed as government agencies struggle with payroll glitches and other delays.
Cold temperatures can sap electric car batteries, temporarily reducing their range by more than 40 percent when interior heaters are used, a new study found.
A pothole here, a pot ole there, potholes everywhere. From the South Bay to North County, post-rain potholes seem to be everywhere.
Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team managers who hit the big shot.
A plan to restore Sunset Cliffs to its natural beauty appears to be doing more harm than good, according to some. Crews are removing non-native plants and replacing them with native ones, but residents tell News 8 the herbicides being used are actually hurting the environment.
The fiancée of a Good Samaritan who died Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in Pine Valley spoke with News 8 following the tragedy.
A Good Samaritan was fatally injured Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in an attempt to avoid oncoming vehicles after getting out of his car to help a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley, authorities said. He was later identified as 48-year-old Robert Verlin Bruno Jr. of Jacumba.
Authorities on Wednesday, identified the three women who were killed in a two-car crash in Oceanside on Tuesday; meanwhile one driver involved remained behind bars after being arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of a controlled substance
A civil case regarding the death of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau, whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion more than seven years ago, was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday.