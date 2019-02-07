Santee's Randy Voepel authors bring your baby to work proposal

Cold, dry air is still in place over Southern California. Daytime highs peaked below seasonal norms today. As the sun went down, the temps tumbled across San Diego. Expect a cold night and Thursday morning.
For all practical purposes, the purple-and-white stucco shrine that Jose Arias built to celebrate his recovery from a heart attack and honor his family lies in Mexico.
A gas explosion in San Francisco shot a tower of flames into the sky and burned five buildings including one of the city's popular restaurants before firefighters brought the blaze under control. There were no injuries.
The Parenting in the Workplace Institute reports hundreds of companies across the world, including two in San Diego County, allow babies in the workplace.
President Trump received high marks for his State of the Union from instant polls after the address, and viewers said they approved of the president’s speech in a CBS News poll, with only Democrats expressing strong disapproval.
Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers still have not received their back pay or have only gotten a fraction of what they are owed as government agencies struggle with payroll glitches and other delays.
Cold temperatures can sap electric car batteries, temporarily reducing their range by more than 40 percent when interior heaters are used, a new study found.
A pothole here, a pot ole there, potholes everywhere. From the South Bay to North County, post-rain potholes seem to be everywhere.
Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team managers who hit the big shot.
A plan to restore Sunset Cliffs to its natural beauty appears to be doing more harm than good, according to some. Crews are removing non-native plants and replacing them with native ones, but residents tell News 8 the herbicides being used are actually hurting the environment.