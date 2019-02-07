Santee's Randy Voepel authors bring your baby to work proposal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Parenting in the Workplace Institute reports hundreds of companies across the world, including two in San Diego County, allow babies in the workplace.

Currently, most new parents only receive six weeks of family leave to bond with their child before going back to work, but the new proposal would allow state workers to bring their infants to work.

Republican State Assembly member Randy Voepel (71 District, Santee), authored the Infant at Work bill for California state workers. "It is from six weeks until the baby is six months or until the baby starts crawling. So if the baby is in a bassinet or chest, not a problem. You don’t have to baby proof an office.”

Monique Garcia is a school counselor and has a two-year-old and a four-month-old child. “It’s hard to go back to work after you have kids. Right now, I am trying to figure out childcare and not having family here. I would be 100 percent for that.”

Anne Estes babysits her grandson Callan five days a week while her daughter is at work. “I think it would be a fun thing to try.”

The State Family Rights Act already allows up to 12 weeks of leave. There are laws require lactation rooms in the workplace and baby changing stations, but some mothers say why not allow longer parental leave like what Governor Newsom has proposed.

In San Diego, childcare can cost nearly $1,300 or more a month.

A similar infant at work bill failed in the state senate last year, where it received bi-partisan support. It would cost about $150,000 for the state’s human resource department to implement.

Arizona and Washington state already have similar laws.