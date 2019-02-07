Cold snap prompts late start times for 3 East County school districts Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts. Due to inclement weather, schools in the following districts have adjusted their hours for Thursday, Feb. 7:

Julian Union Elementary School District: Late start (9:20 a.m.)

Julian Union High School District: Late start (9:10 a.m.)

Spencer Valley School District: Late start (9 a.m.)

Mountain Empire and Warner Unified School District schools, which were closed yesterday, will open at their regular time.

As a reminder, some school start times will be different than normal on Thursday, Feb. 7. https://t.co/Po2iBdJsmR — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) February 7, 2019

