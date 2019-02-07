Cold snap prompts late start times for 3 East County school districts Thursday

The Parenting in the Workplace Institute reports hundreds of companies across the world, including two in San Diego County, allow babies in the workplace.
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday in San Diego County's inland valleys, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.
The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts.
Cold polar air will have a firm hold over the region through the rest of this week. Low temperatures near freezing have prompted frost advisories and a freeze warning around the County.
For all practical purposes, the purple-and-white stucco shrine that Jose Arias built to celebrate his recovery from a heart attack and honor his family lies in Mexico.
A gas explosion in San Francisco shot a tower of flames into the sky and burned five buildings including one of the city's popular restaurants before firefighters brought the blaze under control. There were no injuries.
President Trump received high marks for his State of the Union from instant polls after the address, and viewers said they approved of the president’s speech in a CBS News poll, with only Democrats expressing strong disapproval.
Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers still have not received their back pay or have only gotten a fraction of what they are owed as government agencies struggle with payroll glitches and other delays.
Cold temperatures can sap electric car batteries, temporarily reducing their range by more than 40 percent when interior heaters are used, a new study found.
A pothole here, a pot ole there, potholes everywhere. From the South Bay to North County, post-rain potholes seem to be everywhere.