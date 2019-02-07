Man arrested after leading chase from Escondido, firing shots at officers

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly leading officers on a short pursuit from Escondido to an area northeast of San Marcos, then attempting to flee on foot, firing multiple shots at officers and suffering a gunshot wound to his foot in the crossfire.



Dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. from a person reporting that a man in a Dodge Charger was firing shots at a house in the 1400 block of Rincon Villa Drive, Escondido Sgt. Shannon Martin said.



Officers responded to the area, spotted the car and the suspect fled northbound on Interstate 15 before exiting on Deer Springs Road, Martin said.



After exiting on Deer Springs Road, the man, believed to be in his 30s, ran over spike strips then got out of his car on Mesa Rock Road and attempted to flee on foot, Martin said.



As he ran, the suspect fired four to six shots from a handgun at officers, the sergeant said.



Officers returned fire and the suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, Martin said.



"At this point we are unsure if he was shot by officers or if he was struck by an accidental discharge from his handgun," Martin said.



Officers took the man, whose name was not immediately available, into custody around 1:40 a.m. and he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, Martin said.



Two officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries they suffered during the pursuit, Martin said, adding that the injuries were unrelated to the shooting.



It was not immediately clear what charges the man could be facing.