The big one is back: Circus Vargas turns 50

The big one is back: Circus Vargas turns 50

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The big one is back with acrobats, daredevils and a flying trapeze! Circus Vargas returns to San Diego and News 8’s Ashley Jacobs is the only one to give you a sneak peek before opening night. 

This animal-free circus is known for jaw dropping stunts, beautiful stories and non-stop action and adventure during a 2-hour show. The circus will make stops at Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield Plaza Bonita and Westfield North County before they head north to the Promenade in Temecula. 


 

