Wells Fargo experiencing issues with online banking, mobile app

(NEWS 8) - Wells Fargo apologized on Twitter to customers who may be experiencing an issue with their online banking and mobile app on Thursday morning.

The outage is allegedly impacting customers all over the country who claim that they cannot access their funds to make transfers, access account information by phone and perform other basic services.

However, Wells Fargo's website says that phone services are operational and that people who have concerns can call their phone bankers 24/7 to get information about their personal and business accounts.

The company posted on Twitter to check back their page for updates

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Helpful phone numbers

Personal accounts

Online Banking and Bill Pay questions: 1-800-956-4442

General banking questions: 1-800-869-3557

Brokerage questions: 1-866-281-7436

Business accounts

Business Online Banking and Bill Pay questions: 1-800-956-4442

General business banking questions: 1-800-225-5935

Hearing impaired customers