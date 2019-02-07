19-year-old man riding dirt bike killed in solo crash in Barrio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

19-year-old man riding dirt bike killed in solo crash in Barrio Logan

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man riding a dirt bike was killed when he crashed on a Barrio Logan street and skidded into a sign, police said Thursday.

It happened shortly before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street between South 31st and South 32nd streets, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was riding a Suzuki dirt bike eastbound on Main Street when he failed to turn at a curve in the road, laid his two-wheeler down and slid across the westbound lanes until he struck a sign, Heims said.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Heims said.

