Man accused in triple fatal Oceanside DUI crash due in court

VISTA (CNS) - A 19-year-old Oceanside man who allegedly plowed a pickup truck into a passenger-packed car at an intersection near Buccaneer Beach while intoxicated, killing three women and injuring three other people, was slated to appear in court Thursday to respond to the charges against him.



Mason Robert Fish was heading south on South Coast Highway shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday when he allegedly ran a red light at Oceanside Boulevard, crashing his 2007 Toyota Tacoma into the driver's side of an eastbound 2003 Mazda sedan, according to police.



The impact sent the sedan spinning "violently" across the road crossing and ejected two backseat passengers, 40-year-old Petra Arango of Oceanside and a 13-year-old girl, onto the pavement, Sgt. Rick Davis said.



Killed at the scene of the accident were two other women who had been riding in the back of the car -- 74-year-old Rufina Rodriguez of Oceanside and a 56-year-old resident of Mexico whose name was withheld pending family notification.



Paramedics took the teenager, whose name was not released, and Arango to hospitals. Physicians pronounced the woman dead about an hour after the crash.



None of the women who died in the wreck was wearing a seat belt when the vehicles collided, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



Two Oceanside men in the front seats of the Mazda wound up trapped in the crumpled vehicle. After firefighters freed them from the wreckage, they were taken to trauma centers for treatment of moderately serious injuries.



Fish, who was uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Davis declined to specify what kind of drug Fish allegedly had in his system at the time of the deadly crash.



The suspect was booked into county jail in Vista on three counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI resulting in bodily injury, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of an undisclosed type of controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of $602,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for early this afternoon.



As of Wednesday afternoon, one of the hospitalized men and the girl had been released from medical care, Davis said. Their names were not released.

