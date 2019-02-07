Environmentalist group rallies outside two San Diego Congressmen's offices for Green New Deal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The environmentalist group San Diego 350 held rallies Thursday at the offices of two congressmen to urge them to support a Green New Deal.



Activists targeted the offices of Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, and Duncan Hunter, R-El Cajon, by delivering signatures from their constituents in favor of the proposal and calling for their immediate action. According to San Diego 350, the rallies are intended to be in the spirit of a demonstration by activists who occupied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in November, calling for a Green New Deal.



The proposal remains nebulous for the time being, but the basic tenets would significantly reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions and shepherd the economy and energy sectors away from fossil fuels and toward carbon neutrality by 2030. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, proposed the idea shortly after being elected to Congress in the November mid-term election. Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, announced his support for the plan in December.



"A Green New Deal can help us transition to a 100-percent renewable energy economy, build a national smart grid, make green technology a major export, reduce carbon emissions in the agriculture and manufacturing industries, create jobs, and so much more," Levin said in a statement. "I'm ready to help lead our country on a path toward more renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and clean transportation to help mitigate climate change."