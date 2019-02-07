San Diego Humane Society seeks information about abandoned terriers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society asked county residents for information today that will help identify the person who recently abandoned two terriers at Mountain View Park.



According to a witness, a person in a gray car dumped the two dogs near an empty lot Feb. 3. Officers with the Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement unit responded to the witness' call about the dogs and brought them to the organization's Escondido campus.



The terriers are currently quarantined and being treated by Humane Society animal care staff after testing positive for parasites. The dogs arrived at the Humane Society coated in mud and fleas with heavily matted fur. Animal care staff have also given them emergency examinations and began cleaning them.



Humane Law Enforcement officers have opened a felony cruelty investigation in response to the dogs' abandonment. Officials are also attempting to locate the parties responsible for abandoning nine 10-14-day old puppies in a dog food bag at Kit Carson Park Feb. 1.



"For the second time in less than a week, we have a person abandoning helpless animals in an Escondido park," said Humane Society Law Enforcement Sgt. Laurel Monreal. "We want the public to know, anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us without judgment."



San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of the two terriers. County residents with information regarding the case can contact the Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or Humane Society Law Enforcement at (619) 299-7012.

Photos courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society.