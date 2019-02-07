UC San Diego welcomes new Gilman Bridge over I-5

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - UC San Diego celebrated the Gilman Bridge Ribbon Cutting and Community Celebration with more than 400 attendees Thursday.

Spanning over Interstate 5, the Gilman Bridge is one of several regional transportation projects, including the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley and I-5/Genesee interchange, which are transforming the campus and how people get to it.

These projects are expected to ease street traffic and parking demands, improve air quality and better connect the university with the greater San Diego community.

Representatives from project partners SANDAG and Caltrans were also in attendance.

Facebook Live: Interstate 5 Gilman Drive Bridge ribbon cutting ceremony.