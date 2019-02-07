US to waive environmental reviews for San Diego border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles of border barrier in San Diego.

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it would issue the sixth waiver of Donald Trump's presidency.

A 2005 law gives the Homeland Security secretary authority to waive laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act to build border barriers.

The waivers avoid reviews that can delay and potentially derail construction.

The latest one helps clear the way for work to begin this month on replacing a second layer of barrier in San Diego, a steel-mesh wall that is often breached with battery-operated saws.

The government awarded a $101 million contract to SLSCO Ltd. of Galveston, Texas.

Work on replacing the first layer of barrier is almost finished.

