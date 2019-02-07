US to waive environmental reviews for San Diego border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles of border barrier in San Diego.
The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it would issue the sixth waiver of Donald Trump's presidency.
A 2005 law gives the Homeland Security secretary authority to waive laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act to build border barriers.
The waivers avoid reviews that can delay and potentially derail construction.
The latest one helps clear the way for work to begin this month on replacing a second layer of barrier in San Diego, a steel-mesh wall that is often breached with battery-operated saws.
The government awarded a $101 million contract to SLSCO Ltd. of Galveston, Texas.
Work on replacing the first layer of barrier is almost finished.
For the second time in less than two months, dilapidated border infrastructure in east #SanDiego County was dismantled and breached by suspected smuggling organizations. Agents discovered cross-border tracks for two vehicles, but did not locate them. #CBP #USBP #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/EMjN5CYiIY— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) February 6, 2019
This is the first in a series of short videos with San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott that will attempt to answer frequently asked questions from the public about border security. pic.twitter.com/lxsVVDqBDC— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 15, 2019
Second video in the series. Watch below for more details about the border security mission in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/uQDRAB8Rn4— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 15, 2019
In this video, Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott explains how walls help CBP stop dangerous drugs at the border. pic.twitter.com/iqB4h3fraC— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 17, 2019
Proven effective in San Diego, walls helped stop vehicle drive-throughs, which were a common smuggling technique in the 1990’s. In this 5th video, Chief Scott explains how walls put an end to this dangerous smuggling method. pic.twitter.com/CohZfhrl58— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 24, 2019
