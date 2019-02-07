San Diego seniors get Grammy Award dance fever

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While musicians and presenters in Los Angeles prepare for music’s biggest night, some seniors in San Diego found a creative way to get in the Grammy Award spirit.

Preparing for the Grammys is different for a lot of people, but at Saint Paul's Senior Services folks are singing and dancing to get ready for the big show.

On Thursday, several seniors took part in a music dance class, but they were weren't sweating to the oldies but rather, Grammy-nominated songs.

"Anything related to music is gonna keep them on their feet, keep them moving,” said senior day program director Jae Davis

Davis said aside from the smiles the program brings, the benefits go much further.

"It assists in so many ways - muscle memory and cognitive and social skills,” said Davis.

This isn't the first time Saint Paul's has planned a special Grammy-related class.

Last year, News 8 joined in on a Zumba session with a similar theme.

RELATED COVERAGE