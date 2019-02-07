Zevely Zone: The Cantore Show launches on 100.7 San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: The Cantore Show launches on 100.7 San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.

You can listen to the show weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

