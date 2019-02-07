Rancho Bernardo credit union office robbed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man with a bandana tied around his head robbed a Rancho Bernardo financial-services office Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

The thief was carrying a motorcycle helmet when he approached a teller at the San Diego County Credit Union branch in the 11900 block of Bernardo Plaza Drive and demanded money shortly before 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The robber, who stole an undisclosed amount of money, was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pound white man with a mustache. It was unclear if he fled the area on foot or, possibly, via a motorcycle or other type of vehicle.

In addition to the black-and-white kerchief on his head, the bandit was wearing glasses, gray pants, a black hooded jacket and black shoes, Officer Robert Heims said.