RaceLegal coming to an end in San Diego

RaceLegal was designed to curb illegal street racing, but now race enthusiasts who do it legally will soon be out of options.
A man with a bandana tied around his head robbed a Rancho Bernardo financial-services office Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.
Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Corey Henley
While musicians and presenters in Los Angeles prepare for music’s biggest night, some seniors in San Diego found a creative way to get in the Grammy Award spirit.
Mason Robert Fish, who also faces felony and misdemeanor counts of DUI causing injury, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license, faces 13 years in state prison if convicted as charged.
The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles of border barrier in San Diego.
To say that technology has changed a lot in the past several decades would be an understatement. While most of us are now reliant on smart phones in our pockets, computers in every room of the house and numerous other gadgets, technology wasn’t always so accessible – or small.