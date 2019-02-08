Chula Vista Police Department holds forum on drone use

Co-workers, friends and family on Thursday held a vigil at the assisted living facility in Vista to honor one of the three woman killed in a car crash in Oceanside.
We are in-store for another chilly night across San Diego. While the overnight lows will not be as cold as this morning, expect most temps in the 30s and 40s (inland and the coast) to make patchy frost possible in the inland valleys. The mountains will stay freezing cold with lows in the 20s.
Democrats launched a sweeping plan Thursday to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy, signaling its likely elevation as a central campaign issue in 2020 despite President Donald Trump's failure to mention climate change in his State of the Union address.
RaceLegal was designed to curb illegal street racing, but now race enthusiasts who do it legally will soon be out of options.
A man with a bandana tied around his head robbed a Rancho Bernardo financial-services office Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.
Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Corey Henley