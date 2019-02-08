Man suffers life-threatening injuries in tree crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when he lost control of his car on an Oceanside street and slammed into a tree, police said.
It happened shortly before 2:10 a.m. on Melrose Drive between Meadowbrook and Sagewood drives, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.
The 37-year-old man was driving a Subaru Impreza sedan northbound on Melrose Drive at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, Davis said.
Paramedics arrived and found the victim unconscious with a severe head injury, Davis said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, Sgt. Nick Nunez said. An update on the victim's condition was not immediately available.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, Nunez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
