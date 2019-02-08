Assemblyman Todd Gloria introduces new bill to reform air pollution district board

A recent study by the American Lung Association gave San Diego County an “F” rating for air quality, citing high levels of smog and ozone pollution.
Oceanside police were seeking the public's help Friday to find a missing 71-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
SeaWorld San Diego's Lunar New Year is full of festive fun, food and good fortune for the whole family!
One of the busiest intersections in San Diego County is closing for construction starting Friday night. Crews will begin work along La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue at 9 p.m. in the University City area in support of Trolley bridge construction.
At least two people were seriously injured Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Old Town, authorities said.
Co-workers, friends and family on Thursday held a vigil at the assisted living facility in Vista to honor one of the three woman killed in a car crash in Oceanside.
A 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when he lost control of his car on an Oceanside street and slammed into a tree, police said.
Another wet weekend could be in store for San Diego County with a low-pressure system expected to reach Southern California Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a fresh government shutdown, with leaders of both parties voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord.