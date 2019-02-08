Celebrate Lunar New Year at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SeaWorld San Diego's Lunar New Year is full of festive fun, food and good fortune for the whole family!

The festival celebrating the Chinese New Year features jaw-dropping Chinese acrobats, mouthwatering cuisine, traditional cultural performances and, in recognition of Year of the Pig, an all-new, "Pig Garden," where guests can meet some of SeaWorld's rescued potbellied pigs up close.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs stops by to check out what some call San Diego's premier Lunar New Year celebration kicks off Feb. 2–3 and continues Feb. 9–10 and 15–18, 2019.