Reward offered for suspect in Santee shopping spree using stolen credit cards

By City News Service
SANTEE (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriffs Department is seeking public help in identifying a man who stole a purse on Jan. 21 from an unlocked vehicle and used credit cards he found to charge about $7,000 at three stores in Santee.

The suspect stole the purse -- which contained items including a wallet with credit cards, an iPhone 6 and cash -- in a parking lot at the 24 Hour Fitness in Santee. He then used the cards at Game Stop, Lowe's and Best Buy in Santee.

The suspect is described as white, 35 to 45 years old with a medium build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He last was seen wearing a black hat, a dirty white T-shirt, tan pants and a dark blue plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be sent anonymously online or via a phone app. To learn how, go to www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

