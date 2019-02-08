The Planters NUTmobile stops by CBS 8 while on tour in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Planters NUTmobile stops by CBS 8 while on tour in San Diego

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – If you see a 26-foot long nut on wheels driving down the road in your rear-view mirror, don’t think you’re NUTS! 

It’s the Planters NUTmobile! They stopped by to say hello to News 8 while traveling the country in their East to West Nut Crackin’ Fest.

Mr. Peanut is loving San Diego and he is excited to meet America’s Finest City!

Here are some facts about the NUTmobile:  

  • It’s inspired by peanuts, made to look like a peanut and it gives back to the Earth the same way peanuts do.
  • A wind turbine, as well as roof top solar panels, charge the internal batteries that power tour stop events.
  • It weighs 2.4 million peanuts and;
  • The famous vehicle takes Mr. Peanut around the country visiting his fans. 

The Planters NUTmobile will be in the San Diego area until Sunday, Feb. 10.

 Photos of the Planters NUTmobile outside News 8 Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

