Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man in the head with glass bong

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old woman allegedly clobbered a man with a glass bong during a fight Friday in the Point Loma area and was arrested soon after, police said.

Layla Lugo got into an argument with the 30-year-old victim about 2:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Keats Street and when things turned physical she allegedly grabbed a glass bong and smacked the man several times in the head, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

``The suspect left after hitting the victim,'' Heims said. ``The suspect was located a few blocks away and arrested.''

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.