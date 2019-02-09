San Marcos: Student from Japan is the victim of hit and run

Another chilly night across San Diego as clouds start to move in from the Pacific ahead of our next storm system.
Authorities are searching for a hit and run driver who struck and seriously injured an international student in San Marcos on Tuesday.
One of the busiest intersections in San Diego County is closing for construction starting Friday night. Crews will begin work along La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue at 9 p.m. in the University City area in support of Trolley bridge construction.
A 25-year-old woman allegedly clobbered a man with a glass bong during a fight Friday in the Point Loma area and was arrested soon after, police said.
A friend of fallen firefighter, Cory Iverson, just finished a cross-country memorial bike ride in his honor. Iverson was a Cal Fire firefighter who died battling the 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
People near Miramar have come to expect fighter jet noise, but recently they say it seems to be getting worse. Residents are now wondering if there has been a change in protocol. News 8's Monique Griego reports from University City to explain.
At a pre-Grammy brunch honoring Janelle Monae, a few hundred music industry players and performers packed tightly in a room to hear the singer speak passionately about women being the backbone of the music industry and dominating in nominations at Sunday's show.
More than 120 visitors and staff who were snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed, authorities said Friday.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, unveiled proposed legislation that he said would overhaul the San Diego Air Pollution Control District to better represent San Diego County.
If you see a 26-foot long nut on wheels driving down the road in your rear-view mirror, don’t think you’re NUTS!