Construction to cause weekend rail closures from Oceanside to San Diego

Oceanside police arrested a San Diego County sheriff's deputy on suspicion of domestic violence late Friday night, an officer said on Saturday.
Two quick storm systems will sweep through this weekend, the first one will bring light showers by Saturday morning.
The San Diego Fleet will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio as the Alliance of American Football makes its debut with two games.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended in both directions on Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Authorities are searching for a hit and run driver who struck and seriously injured an international student in San Marcos on Tuesday.
One of the busiest intersections in San Diego County is closing for construction starting Friday night. Crews will begin work along La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue at 9 p.m. in the University City area in support of Trolley bridge construction.
A 25-year-old woman allegedly clobbered a man with a glass bong during a fight Friday in the Point Loma area and was arrested soon after, police said.
A friend of fallen firefighter, Cory Iverson, just finished a cross-country memorial bike ride in his honor. Iverson was a Cal Fire firefighter who died battling the 2017 Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
People near Miramar have come to expect fighter jet noise, but recently they say it seems to be getting worse. Residents are now wondering if there has been a change in protocol. News 8's Monique Griego reports from University City to explain.
At a pre-Grammy brunch honoring Janelle Monae, a few hundred music industry players and performers packed tightly in a room to hear the singer speak passionately about women being the backbone of the music industry and dominating in nominations at Sunday's show.