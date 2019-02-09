Oceanside Police arrest sheriff's deputy for alleged domestic violence

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Oceanside police arrested a San Diego County sheriff's deputy on suspicion of domestic violence late Friday night, an officer said on Saturday.

A 911 call came in about 11:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance at a home in the 4200 block of Fiesta Way, Oceanside Police Officer Richard Schickel said, in an apartment complex south of state Route 76 and Mission Avenue.

Police found probable cause to arrest San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Corey Petruzziello for domestic violence, Schickel said. The deputy was out on bail as of Saturday morning.

Further details on the incident were not available.

The Sheriff's Department said in a statement that they had been informed of the deputy's arrest and will be conducting their own internal affairs investigation into the matter.