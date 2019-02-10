Preparing for an emergency takes center stage at fair in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews from around San Diego County came together Saturday in Jamul to educate residents on how to prepare for and stay safe during natural disasters, such as wildfires and earthquakes.

Fire authorities and first responders from various agencies, including the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Animal Services and the local Red Cross set up at a Steele Canyon High School gym. The goal of the event was to raise awareness about emergency preparedness and the importance of prepping for emergencies beyond wildfires. The instructors gave out a step-by-step guide to all disaster recovery from flood to earthquakes.

“Inform them, give them information pamphlets, training on basic first aid. How to get a 72-hour bag ready,” explained Captain Michael Good with San Miguel Fire & Rescue. “"The more prepared public we have, it just makes our job easier."

The Community Emergency Response Team or CERT showed the importance of applying pressure to a wound, because some response times could take four to six minutes..

"Lift up, you want it to be between the bleed and the heart as close as you can to the wound,” demonstrated Farrah Hanson who is with CERT.

"Our big push here doing sidewalk CPR is getting bystander, citizens walking and see something happen to intervene in those crucial moments,” said Kyle Mckee with the San Miguel Fire Department.

The popularity of this preparedness fair in Jamul has prompted the possibility of additional fairs in the future.