Preparing for an emergency takes center stage at fair in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews from around San Diego County came together Saturday in Jamul to educate residents on how to prepare for and stay safe during natural disasters, such as wildfires and earthquakes.
Fire authorities and first responders from various agencies, including the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Animal Services and the local Red Cross set up at a Steele Canyon High School gym. The goal of the event was to raise awareness about emergency preparedness and the importance of prepping for emergencies beyond wildfires. The instructors gave out a step-by-step guide to all disaster recovery from flood to earthquakes.
“Inform them, give them information pamphlets, training on basic first aid. How to get a 72-hour bag ready,” explained Captain Michael Good with San Miguel Fire & Rescue. “"The more prepared public we have, it just makes our job easier."
The Community Emergency Response Team or CERT showed the importance of applying pressure to a wound, because some response times could take four to six minutes..
"Lift up, you want it to be between the bleed and the heart as close as you can to the wound,” demonstrated Farrah Hanson who is with CERT.
"Our big push here doing sidewalk CPR is getting bystander, citizens walking and see something happen to intervene in those crucial moments,” said Kyle Mckee with the San Miguel Fire Department.
The popularity of this preparedness fair in Jamul has prompted the possibility of additional fairs in the future.
Temperatures in the mountain areas will dip below freezing again Sunday night. In addition to the cold weather, Julian had a dusting of snow last week, which brought a lot of visitors to the area this weekend hoping to experience a winter wonderland. Some people came prepared with cold weather gear, while others weren't as prepared.
Temperatures in the mountain areas will dip below freezing again Sunday night. In addition to the cold weather, Julian had a dusting of snow last week, which brought a lot of visitors to the area this weekend hoping to experience a winter wonderland. Some people came prepared with cold weather gear, while others weren't as prepared.
Youth advocates from two North County schools teamed up Saturday night with law enforcement to increase awareness about drugged driving.
A fire damaged a Rancho Bernardo home and displaced two people and a dog Sunday, a fire official said.
Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning will provide a second chance of rain as a trough of low pressure comes south across California. However, rain chances are fairly low and amounts look light. We are expecting no more than 0.25" for the mountains. The majority of it will likely occur over North County.
Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning will provide a second chance of rain as a trough of low pressure comes south across California. However, rain chances are fairly low and amounts look light. We are expecting no more than 0.25" for the mountains. The majority of it will likely occur over North County.
Emergency crews from around San Diego County came together Saturday in Jamul to educate residents on how to prepare for and stay safe during natural disasters, such as wildfires and earthquakes.
The San Diego Fleet will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio as the Alliance of American Football makes its debut with two games.
Oceanside police arrested a San Diego County sheriff's deputy on suspicion of domestic violence late Friday night, an officer said on Saturday.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended in both directions on Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Authorities are searching for a hit and run driver who struck and seriously injured an international student in San Marcos on Tuesday.