North County teens join forces with law enforcement for drugged driving awareness

By Monique Griego, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Youth advocates from two North County schools teamed up Saturday night with law enforcement to increase awareness about drugged driving.

Students joined sheriff's deputies at a DUI checkpoint in Poway where they thanked sober drivers for not putting others at risk. 

"So we're out here making sure that everyone is doing the right thing and we're thanking them for driving safely," said Gabe Ricj who was part of a group of local students volunteering at the checkpoint to help raise awareness around impaired driving. "I've heard some stories of kids at my school who have been under the influence and gotten in crashes. (It’s) important to me (to) make sure that doesn't happen to anyone or their loved ones."

Deputies were at the checkpoint until 2:00 a.m. Sunday. While News 8 crews were on the scene, several drivers were sent to a secondary screening for suspicion of DUI.

