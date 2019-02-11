California judge will keep Planned Parenthood names sealed

President Donald Trump has used an appearance at a high-profile religious gathering in Washington to stress anti-abortion policies and appeal to conservative, Christian voters as the 2020 election campaign gets underway.

Barrage of calls to resign for embattled Virginia governor and his No. 2 deepen as scandals rock the state's top elected leadership

President Donald Trump will use a rally at the Texas border to make his case that border barriers work as Democrats spurn his demands for a southern wall and as another shutdown deadline looms

Suddenly optimistic, congressional negotiators say politically freighted talks on border security are back on track

President Donald Trump is charging ahead with his pledge to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, skimming over the details of lawmakers' tentative deal that would give him far less than he's been demanding

In El Paso, Trump and O'Rourke go head-to-head over wall

As Trump tells Texas supports he's still going to build wall, O'Rourke rallies those against it

Tentative budget agreement to keep government operating gives Trump far less money than he sought for border wall

Budget deal allows far less money than Trump wanted for wall

Tentative budget agreement to keep government operating gives Trump far less money than he sought for border wall

Budget deal allows far less money than Trump wanted for wall

A defense attorney for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says the notorious drug lord's conviction will be appealed

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's "unhappy" with a hard-won agreement to prevent a new government shutdown and finance construction of more barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, but doesn't expect another government shutdown.

Trump not 'thrilled' with border deal, but leaning toward it

President Donald Trump's vow to save the coal industry will be tested this week when a utility board he appoints weighs whether to close a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky whose suppliers include a mine owned by one of his campaign donors.

Trump's coal pledge could be tested by TVA vote this week

Four malnourished children are in foster care after authorities found two locked in a dog cage and two more smeared with feces in a North Texas barn.

New York City police say two officers have been shot during an apparent armed robbery.

Denver teachers are set to extend their strike into a third day after negotiations with district leaders ended Tuesday night without a deal.

Opportunity Lost: NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after an unexpected 15 years.

College professor Vanessa Tyson avoided talking directly about her accusation that Virginia's lieutenant governor sexually assaulted her, but she wasn't shy about publicly discussing her research and thoughts on the growing number of women reporting abuse.

Lawmakers in at least seven states have introduced legislation to address the unsolved deaths and disappearances of numerous Native American women and girls.

The three Deitsch siblings have devoted long hours to the March for Our Lives movement since the Parkland school shooting last year.

A 2-time escapee from Mexican prisons, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will likely be sentenced to the ADX Supermax in Florence, Colorado, the most secure prison ever constructed in the United States.

No exit: El Chapo likely off to 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'

Roses are red _ and bug-free _ after being inspected at Miami International Airport, where 90 percent of cut flowers imported into the U.S. every year are examined.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California judge ruled Monday that the names of 14 Planned Parenthood workers and others will remain sealed during the prosecution of two anti-abortion activists charged with secretly recording them.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite made the ruling despite the publication of the names on an anti-abortion website over the weekend.

Hite said he would punish anyone discovered to have provided the names, which have been ordered to be kept confidential since charges were filed in 2017 against David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress.

"The reason for the sealing is they are in fear of bodily harm," California attorney general prosecutor Johnette Jauron said.

One the Planned Parenthood workers filed an affidavit saying Daleiden has her phone number and texted her in 2016 saying, "'I know a lot has happened in the past year, and maybe I'm the last person you want to hear from. But if there's anything I can do to help you, please let me know.'"

Merritt's lawyer Horacio Mihet and Daleiden's attorney Brentford Ferreira argued against sealing the names. Each told the judge they didn't give the names to the website and don't know who did.

The judge said he would rule later on Planned Parenthood's unusual legal demand to join California's criminal prosecution of the activists charged with invasion of privacy for secretly making videos as they tried to buy fetal material from the organization.

Hite also will rule later on whether to seal videos shown in court once the case concludes.

He also pushed back a preliminary hearing to April 22.

The pair has pleaded not guilty and argue they are undercover journalists shielded from prosecution.

Daleiden and Merritt were accused of secretly making videos that Planned Parenthood argued were heavily edited to unfairly show workers agreeing to sell fetal material for profit, which the group says it does not do.

The videos led to three congressional inquiries and criminal investigations in at least 15 states.

Planned Parenthood says it wants to join the prosecution for the safety of the workers scheduled to testify. It also wants to counter the defendants' claims they were filming criminal behavior.

The group's attorneys say they want the ability to object to defense questions that could identify or otherwise jeopardize the workers' safety.

A federal judge presiding over Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the Center for Medical Progress last year barred release of some the videos.

Daleiden and Merritt sneaked into numerous Planned Parenthood meetings and other abortion-rights gatherings and shot undercover videos of their attempts to buy fetal material. They published the videos in 2015.

Planned Parenthood says it doesn't sell fetal material for profit and charged only modest expenses to cover costs of donating it for medical research. The organization stopped seeking reimbursement for its shipping costs, and it never faced charges.

In one instance, a grand jury in Texas declined to indict Planned Parenthood and instead filed charges against the pair for using fake driver's licenses to get into Planned Parenthood meetings.

Those charges were dropped in 2017, the same year California Attorney General Xavier Beccera charged Daleiden and Merritt with 14 counts each of invasion of privacy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.