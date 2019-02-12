Suspect in shooting rampage at Hillcrest Asian Bistro identified

HILLCREST (NEWS 8) - A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of opening fire on a Hillcrest restaurant with a high-powered rifle, but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said Wednesday.

Stefano Markell Parker was arrested Tuesday night after firing several shots into the Asian Bistro Golden Dragon Restaurant in Hillcrest. He is now facing nine counts of attempted murder, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

According to authorities, the suspect shot an "assault style" rifle into the restaurant which is located in the 400 block of University Avenue. Bullet-holes were visible on the widows of the restaurant.

"I heard this rapid succession of fire. It was bam, bam, bam, bam. It was like a high capacity-mag," one witness told News 8.

There were nine people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, including customers and employees. None of them were injured. No pedestrians outside the restaurants were injured either.

After the gunman fired the rifle, he fled on foot and ditched the weapon, magazine and clothing in a nearby alley.

Police told News 8 the weapon was recovered as well as at least 19 shell cases that were found in the street.

The rounds shattered windows at the restaurant and some people inside reported being hit by shattered glass, but any wounds were superficial, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area for the suspect with the help of a police helicopter.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect as a heavy-set black man wearing dark clothing, possibly a hoodie. A man matching that description was found nearby the discarded clothing shortly after the shots were fired.

Officers located the 29-year-old man, and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder around 9 p.m., Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A short time later, police found an AR-15 rifle and magazines for the weapon nearby, Delimitros said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's western division were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Detectives with @SanDiegoPD still on scene of attempted murder shooting several hours later investigating. Thankfully, no one hurt and suspect arrested. 19 shots were fired into The Asian Bistro shattering restaurant’s glass doors, windows and sign. @CBS8https://t.co/h1qsJmvBa6 pic.twitter.com/Co5mYs8ANy — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) February 13, 2019



