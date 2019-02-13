Man killed in fiery crash off San Diego freeway in Miramar Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man killed in fiery crash off San Diego freeway in Miramar Ranch North area

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed Wednesday morning in a fiery rollover crash near an Interstate 15 onramp in the Miramar Ranch North area, police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the northbound Interstate 15 onramp and Scripps Power Parkway, according to San Diego police.

A man driving a Toyota Prius northbound on I-15 took the offramp at Scripps Poway Parkway, then ran a red light at the end of the ramp, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The Prius ran over the sidewalk, then continued through a fence and hit a tree before the car rolled over several times and came to rest down an embankment, Delimitros said.

A witness attempted to help the trapped driver out of the burning vehicle, but was unsuccessful, the officer said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a car fully engulfed in flames, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatch supervisor said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

Traffic division detectives were investigating the crash.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.