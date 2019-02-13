Bicyclist hit and killed by car near bus stop in Mid-City area

Authorities on Wednesday publicly identified three Escondido men who were killed in a head-on crash between a pickup and a tow truck on a winding rural road near Harrah's Resort Southern California.
A man was killed Wednesday morning in a fiery rollover crash near an Interstate 15 onramp in the Miramar Ranch North area, police said.
A moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring constant rain through early Friday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler, but morning low temperatures will be much warmer than they were earlier this week.
The jury has found Navy man, Richard Sepolio, guilty of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence in Coronado bridge crash, killing 4 people.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday night after firing several shots into the Asian Bistro Golden Dragon Restaurant in Hillcrest Tuesday night. There were no injuries, but the suspect is now facing nine counts of attempted murder.
Youth advocates from two North County schools teamed up Saturday night with law enforcement to increase awareness about drugged driving.
Authorities are searching for a motorist who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle following a fight between the two men in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to sue the Trump administration over its handling of asylum-seeking families.