Bicyclist hit and killed by car near bus stop in Mid-City area

 SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A bicyclist early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in the Ridgeview-Webster area.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Fairmount Avenue near a bus stop. 

San Diego Police say the 61-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. 

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident. 

