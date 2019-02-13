Adam Shacknai: Zahau lawsuit settlement was $600K

Ready or not, it’s Valentine’s Day! A day for spoiling a new beau or longtime love with affection and gifts, celebrating with a great meal or gathering friends for a Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day get together. But before you break into the candy hearts and chocolate truffles, News 8 has a sweet gift for you – a Valentine’s Day Throwback!
A recent decision to allow people to sleep in their cars on San Diego city streets isn’t sitting well with some residents.
A week of fundraising led to big success for students at Stone Ranch Elementary in 4S Ranch. They were raising money to help improve classroom conditions for students in Africa as part of a campaign for the Great Kindness Challenge.
The target of a lawsuit involving the highly-publicized death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado said Wednesday the case was settled for $600,000.
The latest in a series of storms to soak the San Diego area in recent weeks delivered mild showers Wednesday in advance of heavier downpours expected Thursday.
The United States of America is known as the “home of the brave” because for more than two centuries the bravery of men and women have protected it.
You may have heard it is a good idea to turn off your sprinklers when it rains, but when exactly can you stop watering and for how long? News 8's Meteorologist Shawn Styles reports from Kearny Mesa with the answer.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, was joined by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Wednesday in announcing a bill they said would help create a more supportive environment in the state's public schools for LGBTQ youth.
The man arrested in connection to the shooting at The Asian Bistro restaurant Tuesday night in Hillcrest was identified as 29-year-old Stefano Markell Parker.
A Navy petty officer who drove drunk, lost control of his pickup and plummeted off the Coronado bridge into Chicano Park, killing four people, was convicted Wednesday of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.