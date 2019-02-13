Suspect in Hillcrest shooting previously served time in Alabama

Nearly 50 inmates were involved in a riot at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa on Friday. The incident happened in the prison's medium custody Facility-A yard.
Who says Valentine's Day is over? A new museum has popped up in the North County and it’s dedicated to love.
The target of a lawsuit involving the highly-publicized death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado said Wednesday the case was settled for $600,000.
Social media has become a part of most people’s daily lives – including parents who don’t think twice about posting photos of their kids online.
A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.
The man arrested in connection to the shooting at The Asian Bistro restaurant Tuesday night in Hillcrest was identified as 29-year-old Stefano Markell Parker.
An ex-con who allegedly riddled a Hillcrest restaurant with bullets from an assault rifle -- sending terrified diners ducking for cover but somehow injuring no one -- is set to appear in a San Diego courtroom on Friday.
Authorities warn that mudslides are still possible Friday even after a damaging storm moved through California, trapping people in floodwaters, triggering a debris flow that destroyed homes, and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year.
A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert Thursday afternoon.