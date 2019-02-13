Suspect in Hillcrest shooting previously served time in Alabama

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The man arrested in connection to the shooting at The Asian Bistro restaurant Tuesday night in Hillcrest was identified as 29-year-old Stefano Markell Parker.

Parker was taken into custody shorty after the shooting and was charged with nine counts of attempted murder, one count of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

San Diego police said Parker is a convicted felon who served four years for a homicide in the early 2000s in Alabama. Local authorities are working with authorities in that state to retrieve more information regarding that homicide.

Investigators are working to determine if the firearm went from retail to Parker’s possession. Police confirmed the firearm had not been reported stolen, but it was not registered to Parker.

During Wednesday’s press conference, San Diego police confirmed the discovery of a Facebook post that "was quite disturbing." That post, according to San Diego police, included a homophobic comment. Investigators will continue to pore over all the evidence before they can determine if Parker’s actions were a targeted offense, which could result in a hate crime charge.

On his Twitter and YouTube accounts, Parker states he owns a deep sea diving business in Alabama called, AquaTech.

“I want to send a clear message to everyone in our city. Acts of violence like this have no place in San Diego. We pride ourselves in San Diego for being a real diverse city. We will stand together to denounce violence and we will stand together to support our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ community,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

While police have not been able to determine if Tuesday’s attack was premeditated, Faulconer reminded the public that “San Diego remains one of the safest big cities in the country.”

San Diego police said extra patrols would be on-site in the Hillcrest area. Further, they do not believe another suspect was involved.

Parker is being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

San Diego Councilmembers Chris Ward (District Three), Jennifer Campbell (District Two), and Council President Georgette Gómez (District Nine) issued the following joint statement in response to the recent crime and violence in Hillcrest, a neighborhood in San Diego.

"Over the past week, we have seen an increase in crime and violence in a community that has historically identified as LGBTQIA+. From the cowardly vandalism of Pride Plaza to last night's shooting on University Avenue, it is clear that more must be done to address the rising public safety concerns of our residents. As members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the City Council, we stand united against these acts of violence and hate. What is meant to silence our community will only make us stronger, and we look forward to using that strength to work with the Mayor's office and the San Diego Police Department to ensure we truly are a city that is safe for all."



