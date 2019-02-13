Iwo Jima survivor shares his story - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iwo Jima survivor shares his story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The United States of America is known as the “home of the brave” because for more than two centuries the bravery of men and women have protected it.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Clairemont to meet an American hero named Glen Kanig.

Kanig is 95-years-old and a piece of shrapnel from WWII was never removed from his head.

