News 8 Valentine’s Day Throwback: Romance in San Diego over 40+ years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ready or not, it’s Valentine’s Day! A day for spoiling a new beau or longtime love with affection and gifts, celebrating with a great meal or gathering friends for a Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day get together.

But before you break into the candy hearts and chocolate truffles, News 8 has a sweet gift for you – a Valentine’s Day Throwback!

These clips from 1979 and on show the playful, sultry and romantic sides of San Diego Valentine’s Days of yesteryear.

Some of the clips are more risqué than others, so unwrap them if you dare.

Some male students of San Diego State University were treated to a Valentine's Day competition in 1979. News 8 was on hand as Playboy Playmate Candy Loving chose a suitor from several contestants and even planted a kiss on the winner.

For Valentine's Day 1994, News 8's Susan Peters reported on different types of romance throughout San Diego. Susan interviewed a couple who had been together for 75 years old, women doing boudoir photo shoots, and a married couple who were also marriage counselors.

In February 1997, News 8's Larry Himmel went out with a San Diego florist to spread Valentine's Day romance. Unsuspecting women were surprised to be greeted with dozens of roses from suitors, spouses and even someone's boss. If this footage from two decades ago wasn't sweet enough, Larry's son Miles Himmel has carried on his father's Valentine's tradition.

On Valentine's Day 2005, News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards and Stan Miller explored gift ideas for men and women around San Diego. Gifts for ladies ranged from standards like jewelry to unique items like a keepsake album. Gift for guys included naming a star after your special man or springing for a watch from Tiffany & Co.

Also on Valentine's Day in 2005, a mile of 137 men lined San Diego streets to find a date for the romantic holiday. Women perused the available bachelors before calling into News 8's sister radio station Star 100.7 (since re-named 100.7 San Diego) to choose their mate. Larry Himmel was on hand to catch all of the hollers and hook-ups.

RELATED COVERAGE