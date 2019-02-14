Bankers Hill: Maple Canyon floods heavy during storms

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – There are several areas prone to flooding across San Diego County – including one in Bankers Hill where residents said rain storms have triggered massive mudslides.

People that live or work near Maple Street in Bankers Hills have seen what can happen when flood waters get moving down the nearby canyon. That is why Tershia D’Elgin and others are working for change.

Tershia works with the non-profit San Diego Canyonlands. The group wants to rehabilitate Maple Canyon after a chasm formed after non-native plants were removed a decade ago by the city. Since then, an alarming amount of soil and sediment have eroded away.

“This street where we are standing now was like the Colorado River. The soil is slipping and then flying away down the stream all the way towards the bay. It was a lot shallower because it had plants in it,” said Tershia.

If the rehab project is given a green light, the non-profit would re-enforce the area with plants. The City of San Diego has still not signed off on the project. “We need permission to do that and funding. We might be able to get that funding if we have the cooperation,” said Tershia.

News 8 reached out to the city’s Storm Water Division in after business hours but were told to expect a response on Thursday.

Tershia said they need an answer soon, so they can work during the dry season.

