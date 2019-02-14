Cal Fire engine rolls over on Old Highway 395 sending three firefighters to the hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection engine went off the road and rolled over in the North County on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15 on Highway 395 near Camino Del Rey. Highway 395 has been closed between Camino Del Rey and Circle R Drive in unincorporated Escondido. The roadway will remain closed for several hours for an investigation.

Three firefighters were transported to a hospital for evaluation, but were released shortly before 10 a.m.

Fire truck went into a ditch near Bonsall....crews trying to figure out the best way to tow it out @CBS8 @news8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/h8KCUt5JlR — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) February 14, 2019

Bonsall/ Escondido Area.



Old 395 is closed between Circle R Road and Camino Del Rey due to Accident.

Until further notice.. — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) February 14, 2019

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »



