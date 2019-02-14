Cal Fire engine rolls over on Old Highway 395 sending three firefighters to the hospital

Heavy rainfall from a powerful storm system doused San Diego County this morning, prompting several road closures and a school closure amid a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.
A Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection engine went off the road and rolled over in the North County.
A strong atmospheric river will peak Thursday morning before continuing southward. moderate rain will be heavy at times, decreasing through the afternoon. There is an increased flood risk through Friday.
The man arrested in connection to the shooting at The Asian Bistro restaurant Tuesday night in Hillcrest was identified as 29-year-old Stefano Markell Parker.
A Navy petty officer who drove drunk, lost control of his pickup and plummeted off the Coronado bridge into Chicano Park, killing four people, was convicted Wednesday of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
There are several areas prone to flooding across San Diego County – including one in Bankers Hill where residents said rain storms have triggered massive mudslides.
Ready or not, it’s Valentine’s Day! A day for spoiling a new beau or longtime love with affection and gifts, celebrating with a great meal or gathering friends for a Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day get together. But before you break into the candy hearts and chocolate truffles, News 8 has a sweet gift for you – a Valentine’s Day Throwback!
A recent decision to allow people to sleep in their cars on San Diego city streets isn’t sitting well with some residents.
A week of fundraising led to big success for students at Stone Ranch Elementary in 4S Ranch. They were raising money to help improve classroom conditions for students in Africa as part of a campaign for the Great Kindness Challenge.