Cal Fire engine rolls over on Old Highway 395 sending three firefighters to the hospital

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection engine went off the road and rolled over in the North County on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15 on Highway 395 near Camino Del Rey. Highway 395 has been closed between Camino Del Rey and Circle R Drive in unincorporated Escondido. The roadway will remain closed for several hours for an investigation. 

Three firefighters were transported to a hospital for evaluation, but were released shortly before 10 a.m.

