Mayor announces full regulatory proposal for dockless scooters and bicycles

Heavy rainfall and driving winds lashed the San Diego area on Thursday, prompting widespread flooding, fallen trees, mudslides and other storm-related hazards across the soaked region.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a San Diego countywide flash-flood watch effective through Thursday evening.
San Diego Police and a SWAT team were called to an area near the 1800 block of Altamont Court in Paradise Hills on Thursday following reports of a man shooting a rifle. Police say the incident ended in an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect was taken into custody over an hour later.
La Jolla Village Drive at Genesee Avenue was reopened Thursday, one day ahead of schedule, when workers finished installing concrete girders above the intersection.
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency issued a health advisory to area doctors Thursday and are asking parents to be alert about a local increase in Kawasaki disease.
If you or your sweetheart enjoy a good cocktail – we may have the perfect Valentine’s Day event for you.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer released a proposal on Thursday to regulate the use of dockless electric scooters and bicycles around the city.
A Cal Fire/Deer Springs Fire Protection engine went off the road and rolled over in the North County.
The man arrested in connection to the shooting at The Asian Bistro restaurant Tuesday night in Hillcrest was identified as 29-year-old Stefano Markell Parker.
A strong atmospheric river will peak Thursday morning before continuing southward. moderate rain will be heavy at times, decreasing through the afternoon. There is an increased flood risk through Friday.