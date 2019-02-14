Toast to love with aphrodisiac-infused cocktails at San Diego Valentine’s Day event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you or your sweetheart enjoy a good cocktail – we may have the perfect Valentine’s Day event for you.

Hundred Proof is hosting an event called "Rare Hearts" with a pop-up craft cocktail menu launching in honor of the romantic holiday.

Each of the drinks includes a known aphrodisiac as an ingredient to get the excitement for love flowing.

The cocktail bar will also be serving a spaghetti and meatballs special a la “Lady and the Tramp” along with holiday-themed desserts.

Beverage director Stephen Kurpinsky and sexologist Dr. Jenn Gunsaullus stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event which kicks off at 6 p.m.