Paradise Hills SWAT ends in officer-involved shooting following - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Paradise Hills SWAT ends in officer-involved shooting following reports of gunfire

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego Police and a SWAT team were called to an area near the 1800 block of Altamont Court in Paradise Hills on Thursday following reports of a man shooting a rifle. Police say the incident ended in an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect was taken into custody over an hour later. 

The department tweeted they responded to a home after receiving reports that a man with a rifle was shooting rounds. The incident began around 2:30 p.m.

Just before 3 p.m. police said the subject has been contained to a home and they were attempting to make contact.

About 3:45 p.m., the suspect came out of the house with a pistol in his hand and began raising it, prompting at least one officer to shoot him, according to police. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect's condition was not immediately available.

Police tell News 8 that the SWAT call ended in an officer-involved shooting, but no further details were given. 

During the incident, police said they believed the suspect is armed with an AR-15 rifle. 

As a precaution, some of the surrounding homes were evacuated and police advised people to avoid the area due to the ongoing police activity.

San Diego City Schools confirmed that Paradise Hills Elementary was on lockdown for 20 minutes. Administrators at the Alleghany Street primary school several blocks to the south directed teachers to keep students locked in their classrooms until further notice, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said. When classes let out for the day at 2:50 p.m., campus police guided and escorted children out of the school to ensure their safety, according to Magee.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.