Paradise Hills SWAT ends in officer-involved shooting following reports of gunfire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego Police and a SWAT team were called to an area near the 1800 block of Altamont Court in Paradise Hills on Thursday following reports of a man shooting a rifle. Police say the incident ended in an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect was taken into custody over an hour later.

The department tweeted they responded to a home after receiving reports that a man with a rifle was shooting rounds. The incident began around 2:30 p.m.



Just before 3 p.m. police said the subject has been contained to a home and they were attempting to make contact.

About 3:45 p.m., the suspect came out of the house with a pistol in his hand and began raising it, prompting at least one officer to shoot him, according to police. He was then taken into custody.



The suspect's condition was not immediately available.

Police tell News 8 that the SWAT call ended in an officer-involved shooting, but no further details were given.

During the incident, police said they believed the suspect is armed with an AR-15 rifle.

As a precaution, some of the surrounding homes were evacuated and police advised people to avoid the area due to the ongoing police activity.

San Diego City Schools confirmed that Paradise Hills Elementary was on lockdown for 20 minutes. Administrators at the Alleghany Street primary school several blocks to the south directed teachers to keep students locked in their classrooms until further notice, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said. When classes let out for the day at 2:50 p.m., campus police guided and escorted children out of the school to ensure their safety, according to Magee.

***UPDATE*** THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. THE INVESTIGATION IS STILL ACTIVE AND WILL BE ON GOING FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR YOUR COOPERATION AND PATIENCE DURING THIS INCIDENT. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 15, 2019

SUBJECT CONTAINED ON ALTAMONT. PLEASE CONTINUE TO AVOID THE AREA OF ALTAMONT COURT AND PLUMAS STREET. CHECK BACK SHORTLY FOR MEDIA STAGING AREA — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 14, 2019

SUBJECT HAS BEEN CONTAINED TO A HOME ON ALTAMONT. WE ARE STILL ATTEMPTING TO MAKE CONTACT. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 14, 2019

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1800 ALTAMONT CT FOR A REPORT OF A MALE WITH A RIFLE SHOOTING ROUNDS. AS A PRECAUTION ADJACENT HOMES ARE BEING EVACUATED AND OFFICERS ARE ATTEMPTING TO MAKE CONTACT. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 14, 2019