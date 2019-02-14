San Diego rivers flood as storm hammers region

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The intensity of Thursday’s storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a San Diego countywide flash-flood watch effective through Thursday evening. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.
REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown!
A flood warning continues for the following rivers:
San Diego River at Mission Valley affecting San Diego County until after midnight Friday
Santa Margarita River at Ysidora affecting San Diego County:
Hoof Haven horse sanctuary in Fallbrook flooded....horses are currently being evacuated @CBS8 @news8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/Ws0hIeieJM— Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) February 14, 2019
As of 2:07 PM PST, NWS doppler radar indicated moderate rain over San Diego County and western Riverside County. The rainfall is beginning to taper off. However, widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain in the valleys and foothills will continue to produce excessive runoff into creeks and rivers.
Low lying areas will remain flooded and dangerous. Obey road closures and detours.
Rainfall will taper to scattered showers after 5 pm.
Chocolate (Chalk-O-Latte) Creek flowing into El Capitan Reservoir. "I have not seen a flow into the Reservoir this strong since El Nino three years ago. El Capitan went up one vertical foot between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, Thursday. Much more expected by tomorrow morning with the creeks flowing this much," said AJ Baker, El Captain Reservoir Keeper.
Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for portions of San Diego County. 3" to 5" of rain has already fallen today. Don't drive thru flooded roadways. Just turn around @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #cawx #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/KydTZCcql4— Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 14, 2019
Rainfall totals ??@CBS8 @thecwsandiego #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/LGnozawIXN— Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 14, 2019