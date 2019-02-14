San Diego rivers flood as storm hammers region

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The intensity of Thursday’s storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a San Diego countywide flash-flood watch effective through Thursday evening. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.

REMEMBER: Turn around, don’t drown!

A flood warning continues for the following rivers:

San Diego River at Mission Valley affecting San Diego County until after midnight Friday

At 2 PM Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet

Minor flooding is forecast with a crest of 12.7 feet forecast by 6 PM this evening.

Flood stage is 11.3 feet

At 13.5 feet, parking structures designed for flooding fill with water.

Golf course goes under water. Portions of Hotel Circle Road North go under water.

Access restrictions to hotels possible.

Trolly station at Fashion Valley impacted.

Flood History: This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.1 feet on Dec 6, 2018.

Santa Margarita River at Ysidora affecting San Diego County:

Moderate flooding is occurring with a crest of 15.6 feet forecast by 5 PM Friday afternoon.

At 2 PM Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet

Flood stage is 10.9 feet

At 13.2 feet, Moderate flood stage, 22,000 cfs. Vandegrift Road is flooded for several miles downstream of the gage site. Stuart Mesa bridge may have been overtopped, and Stuart Mesa Road is flooded near the bridge.

At 16.0 feet, Major flood, 44,000 cfs. Widespread inundation of Camp Pendleton with evacuations likely.

Flood of Record Jan 16, 1993. Flood History...this crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on Jan 22, 2017.

For the Santa Margarita River, including Santa Margarita river at Ysidora, moderate flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. For the San Diego River, including Mission Valley, minor flooding is forecast.

As of 2:07 PM PST, NWS doppler radar indicated moderate rain over San Diego County and western Riverside County. The rainfall is beginning to taper off. However, widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain in the valleys and foothills will continue to produce excessive runoff into creeks and rivers.

Low lying areas will remain flooded and dangerous. Obey road closures and detours.

Rainfall will taper to scattered showers after 5 pm.

Chocolate (Chalk-O-Latte) Creek flowing into El Capitan Reservoir. "I have not seen a flow into the Reservoir this strong since El Nino three years ago. El Capitan went up one vertical foot between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, Thursday. Much more expected by tomorrow morning with the creeks flowing this much," said AJ Baker, El Captain Reservoir Keeper.