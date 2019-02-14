Horses rescued in Fallbrook as rain floods horse sanctuary

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) – Thursday’s storm brought so much rain it forced the evacuation of several horses at the Hoof Haven Farms in Fallbrook on Mission Road.

The rising waters nearly overwhelmed the horse sanctuary. “It’s usually just a small creek,” said Teri Cagle, the owner of Hoof Haven Farms.

Teri said the horse trail and a bridge on the property were washed away in the heavy rain. “All of it is gone. The creek started to take out the pens. One of my horses, we fished out of the creek upside down. He survived. He has hypothermia, but that is what the creek has done," she said.

Hoof Haven Farms is home to 40 horses. Teri said neighbors jumped in to help evacuate more than a dozen horses to higher ground. “We took five up the road and then we took another ten horses to Ryders Field. I have twenty more in the back, but they are okay," she said.

Teri said without the community's support some of the horses would not have survived. She is very grateful and said, “It’s because of the community that we got them out as fast as we did. We are just going to have to rebuild when it decides to quit raining.”

All the horses are safe as of Thursday evening.