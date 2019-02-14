Horses rescued in Fallbrook as rain floods horse sanctuary

Record-setting rainfall and driving winds lashed the San Diego area Thursday, prompting widespread flooding, fallen trees, mudslides and other storm-related hazards across the soaked region.
The average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued declined for the second straight week, potentially intensifying a political flashpoint seized by Democrats as proof that the Republican-written tax law hurts the middle class.
The bill, which averts another government shutdown, includes many other provisions. A look at some of the major elements.
Have you heard about the cleaning craze that ‘sparks joy’? Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo is motivating the masses with her Netflix series “Tidying Up.”
The Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar again maintained its coveted AAA Five Diamond Rating, one of only two eateries in Southern California to earn the distinction, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Thursday.
Sales of previously owned single-family homes and attached properties like condominiums and townhomes fell by double digits in January for the third straight month, according to data released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a San Diego countywide flash-flood watch effective through Thursday evening.
Thursday’s storm brought so much rain it forced the evacuation of several horses at the Hoof Haven Farms in Fallbrook on Mission Road.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Andrew Dinicola