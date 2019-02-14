Body recovered from flood waters in Escondido

Social media has become a part of most people’s daily lives – including parents who don’t think twice about posting photos of their kids.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm prompted a flood warning, which is set to expire Friday morning, for the San Diego River and Santa Margarita River. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Record-setting rainfall and driving winds lashed the San Diego area Thursday, prompting widespread flooding, fallen trees, mudslides and other storm-related hazards across the soaked region.
A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert Thursday afternoon.
The average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued declined for the second straight week, potentially intensifying a political flashpoint seized by Democrats as proof that the Republican-written tax law hurts the middle class.
The bill, which averts another government shutdown, includes many other provisions. A look at some of the major elements.
Have you heard about the cleaning craze that ‘sparks joy’? Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo is motivating the masses with her Netflix series “Tidying Up.”
The Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar again maintained its coveted AAA Five Diamond Rating, one of only two eateries in Southern California to earn the distinction, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Thursday.
Sales of previously owned single-family homes and attached properties like condominiums and townhomes fell by double digits in January for the third straight month, according to data released Thursday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.